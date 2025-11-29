CJI Surya Kant joins union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Meghwah on the badminton court | Watch

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday joined union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal for a quick badminton game, at the All India Judges Badminton Championship in Delhi. CJI Surya Kant, union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other judges during the All India Judges’ Badminton Championship.(X/ @KirenRijiju)

In the video of their rally, released by ANI news agency, the CJI is seen competing against the two union ministers, with onlookers surrounding the indoor badminton court and applauding for the three.

Speaking to the reporters at the opening ceremony of the All India Judges Badminton Championship, CJI Surya Kant said judges need recreation activities in order to recharge themselves. He deemed it necessary citing the long working hours and the stressful nature of their work, PTI news agency reported.

“The working hours of judges are long and the nature of (their) work is very stressful. Sitting hours are long,” the CJI said, adding that all judges should participate in recreational activities which suit their age.

“All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit. Recreation is needed to recharge them,” he said. He further added that the participation of 75 High Court judges in the badminton event indicated that they were “conscious about their health and well-being.”

Apart from Rijiju, Meghwal and the CJI, other judges of the Supreme Court were also present at the opening ceremony of the championship. The two-day badminton tournament is being held at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

The event is being organised by former international badminton player, PTI reported. The closing ceremony of the tournament, to be held on Sunday, will be presided over by former CJI B R Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath.

Union minister Rijiju said the Supreme Court would organise more such sports events, while saying that the participation by the judges in large numbers had made the atmosphere “charged.”

Union minister Meghwal also called event a “good initiative”, while commending the judges, who he said were “giving out a good message of fitness to everyone”, ANI news agency reported.

"The Ministry of Law and Justice gave permission for the All India Judges Badminton Championship, after which former CJI BR Gavai gave his nod," Meghwal said.