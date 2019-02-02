‘Clarify stand on Ram Temple,’ Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi

BJP chief Amit Shah today dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and insisted that his party will get more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections than the last time.

“We want the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya soon....we will make the temple in Ayodhya. Whenever the case goes to court, the Congress tries to stall it. I want all opposition parties and Rahul Gandhi to clarify before the general elections whether they are for Ram temple in Ayodhya or not,” Shah said at a rally in Gajraula town of Amroha district in western Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Centre filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to alienate a portion of the disputed land in the Ram Temple-Babri Mosque dispute to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

Shah brushed aside any likely threat to the BJP from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj party alliance and said he was confident of a greater triumph than that of 2014.

“I am not worried about the alliance. I know every region of this state, we will get more seats than the last time,” he said.

The BJP president said India needs a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the country. He took a swipe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and complimented Modi for ordering the surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.

“To take the country forward, to secure the country, to develop it, we need a capable leader. And that leader is with the BJP, that is Narendra Modi,” Shah said. “This is not mauni baba’s government ... this is Modi ji’s government which launched a surgical strike to take revenge for the country’s slain soldiers.”

It was Shah’s second visit to Uttar Pradesh after his engagements in Kanpur and Lucknow on January 30. He also patted U.P. government for the law and order situation in the state which he said “is one of the best in the country.”

Shah’s comment on the law and order situation came ten days before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hold a detailed hearing on a petition that seeks a special probe into the spate of police encounters in Uttar Pradesh which it said was a very serious matter.

The BJP chief also hailed the interim budget. “The Opposition and Rahul Gandhi were stunned by the budget,” he said.

