Clashes break out between BJP supporters, anti-CAA protesters at Kolkata Book Fair

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:38 IST

Minor clashes broke out between the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF), which is being held at Salt Lake, a satellite township of Kolkata, on Saturday.

When police detained more than a dozen protesters, the latter also engaged in a scuffle with the police personnel.

“There was an incident at the book fair. We have detained some people. The situation is under control,” said Surya Pratap Yadav, deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Bidhannagar city police.

The IKBF is the largest book fair in the world in terms of footfall. More than two million people visit the fair held during this time every year. Russia is the theme country of the book fair this year.

On Saturday afternoon some Left-wing students and human rights organisations were protesting against the CAA, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. The situation, however, turned ugly when BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha visited the stall of ‘Janabarta’, the BJP’s mouthpiece. The protesters started shouting anti-CAA slogans. A heated altercation broke out between the BJP supporters and the protesters, which led to a clash.

“Our main fight is with the Trinamool Congress. These people are trying to seek attention as they have been dumped by the people of Bengal. But we won’t allow them to do so by fighting with them,” said Sinha.

Police were seen announcing on loudspeakers trying to placate the protesters and bring the situation under control. But when the clash broke out some protesters had to be detained. The protesters also engaged in a scuffle with the policemen when they were being detained.

“We were protesting against the CAA in a peaceful manner. Suddenly, we saw police and some supporters of a political party assaulting some of the protesters. This has never happened in the history of the Kolkata Book Fair,” said Ranjit Sur, one of the protesters and vice president of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights.

A minor scuffle also broke out on Friday at the IKBF when anti-CAA protesters raised slogans in front of Janabarta stall of the BJP.