Friday, Apr 11, 2025
Class 7 students hits teacher with iron rod after being caught cheating in exam in Hyderabad

PTI |
Apr 11, 2025 07:23 PM IST

The student had apparently felt insulted after the teacher caught him copying during exam.

A seventh standard student allegedly hit a teacher with an iron rod who caught the former while copying during an examination, police said on Friday.

Police registered a case in this regard and said that the boy would be produced before a juvenile court.(Representative Image/Unsplash)
The teacher, who noticed the student copying during the exam on Wednesday, asked him to sit at a different place, they said.

The student (aged about 15) felt insulted and attacked the teacher with the iron rod used for ringing the school bell.

The teacher was injured in the attack, though not seriously.

A case was registered in this regard and the boy would be produced before a juvenile court, police added.

News / India News / Class 7 students hits teacher with iron rod after being caught cheating in exam in Hyderabad
Friday, April 11, 2025
