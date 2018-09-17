Cleanliness campaigns, prayers mark PM Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations in Varanasi

Cleanliness campaigns, a special ‘yajna’, cutting of cakes and distribution of sweets by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers marked the 68th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday.

PM Modi also reached the city in the evening to spend the day with 300 children from schools and slums.

All the intersections were decorated across the city, while BJP workers visited slums to celebrate the occasion with children.

BJP workers also cleaned 68 locations including slum areas, intersections, parks and streets in the city. Vice-president of BJP’s Kashi region unit Dharmendra Singh led the cleanliness campaign in Nadesar area.

Students of Agrasen Girls’ Post-Graduate College carried out a cleanliness drive on the college premises and cut the cake. The college management organised a tea party for the students.

A cake weighing 68 kilograms was cut at Azad Park in Lahurabir area. UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari and other party leaders took part in the celebrations. Muslim women also prayed for long life for the prime minister.

Students of Panini Kanya Mahavidyalaya performed ‘yajna’ in 68 kunds (altars).

College principal Nandita Shastri said: “PM Modi has done commendable work by promoting girl education. Girls performed ‘yajna’ and prayed for long life for the PM.”

BJP’s Kashi region president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava and the intellectuals wing’s regional coordinator Sunil Mishra organised a yajna at Ahilyabai ghat. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, Tiwari and BJP members offered 108 litres of ‘kesar’ water and milk to the Ganga.

Coordinator of Hindu Yuva Vahini (Varanasi region) Ambarish Singh Bhola and others planted saplings in a government school.

