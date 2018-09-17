In Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi to celebrate birthday with children from slums

For 75 child ragpickers from the slums of Varanasi it will be an unforgettable birthday party to attend Monday evening – that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

Modi will celebrate his birthday with the children after an interaction with primary school kids in Narur village.

A group of alumni of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth (MGVK), who teach the children aged between 5 to 16 years, will accompany them during the meeting with the PM who turned 68 on Monday.

“We are quite happy that PM Modi will meet the children whom we teach. Most of these children are ragpickers,” said Yajat Dwivedi who runs the Try To Fight Foundation and leads the mentors’ team for the children.

Komal, Saloni and Shivam are among the group of 75 ragpickers scheduled to meet Modi. And they are thrilled.

“I am very happy as I am going to meet PM Modi today. He will celebrate his birthday with us. We will wish him happy birthday. He will offer us some sweets,” Shivam said.

Komal is equally thrilled. She never thought of meeting the Prime Minister face to face. “I am happy that I will get a chance to meet PM Modi,” Komal said.

Dwivedi who is also an aspiring journalist, started teaching a few underprivileged children including ragpickers and slum kids in 2013. Other MGKV alumni like Vaibhav Mishra, Ranjeet Ranjan, Shraddha Singh joined him later. The mentors are all fresh graduates and none of them have a full time job yet. The group visits different slums a few days a week to teach the children.

Dwivedi said a week back he received information that Modi would celebrate his birthday with ragpicker children.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 16:19 IST