Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
India on Thursday said it was closely monitoring developments in Myanmar following the military coup that removed the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and was also taking up the issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
After accusing Suu Kyi's government of not investigating allegations of voter fraud in last year’s election, Myanmar’s military said on Monday it was assuming power for a year under a state of emergency. Suu Kyi's party swept the election while the military-backed party fared poorly.
Asked about the situation in Myanmar during a weekly news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “India and Myanmar are neighbours with close cultural and people-to-people ties, bolstered by trade, economic, security and defence-related exchanges.
“We are therefore monitoring developments in that country closely. We are also engaged on the issue as a member of the UN Security Council.”
India, he said, has extended assistance to Myanmar in its fight against Covid-19 by providing medicines, test kits and vaccines. “We remain committed to continuing our humanitarian support for the people in Myanmar in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic,” he added.
The Myanmar military’s actions have undermined the country’s gradual return to democracy and sparked uncertainty about a fragile peace process to end a decades-old insurgency by more than 20 armed ethnic groups. The developments in Myanmar could also have implications for security in India’s northeastern states, as several militant groups from the region have bases in the neighbouring country.
Myanmar's junta blocked Facebook and WhatsApp in the name of ensuring stability on Thursday even as street protests were reported from some cities. Activists have been using Facebook to oppose the military coup and organise protests.
Suu Kyi has been charged with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies, giving the military legal grounds to detain her for a fortnight.
Soon after the coup, India had expressed concern and said the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'
- The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd ICMR serosurvey: 21.5% population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM
- The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home
- Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox