Cloudy skies to prevail in Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal after landslide

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted isolated to scattered rainfall activity across several regions of India over the coming days. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected across Northwest, Northeast, East and Central India, with isolated heavy rain in the Northeast and hailstorms in the eastern hills. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected across Northwest, Northeast, East and Central India (HT Photo)

In a weather bulletin, IMD said that light rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 30–50 kmph is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Rajasthan from March 23 to 26.

In East and Central India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is forecasted over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha.

Cloudy sky expected in Delhi In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the seasonal average, it stated.

Also read: Delhi logs coldest March day in six years, skies to remain cloudy in coming days | India News

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. No weather alert has been issued by the met department yet.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Lanslide in Himachal, yellow alert issued Intermittent rain in Himachal Pradesh led to a massive landslide on Sunday, following which directions were issued to evacuate nine houses in Ropdu village, news agency PTI reported.

The regional met department has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts on Monday and Thursday.

It has also predicted a wet spell in the state over the next five days.

A landslide occurred in Kotli subdivision following intermittent rains over the past three days. A cow shed was completely damaged, while large boulders and debris remain precariously perched on the hillside.

Also read: Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal on Monday, yellow alert in 4 districts: IMD

Light to moderate rain in Maharashtra IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. It also said that light rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra.

The regional met department issued a yellow alert in Latur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and Osmanabad for thunderstorms and lightning on March 23.

Also read: An AQI of 93, maximum temperature at 21.7°C: A big day of records for Delhi

Meanwhile, IMD also said that scattered thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue over Northeast India till March 26, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall on March 24 over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.