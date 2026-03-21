An AQI of 93, maximum temperature at 21.7°C: A big day of records for Delhi

The chilly afternoon winds and other favourable meteorological conditions also cleaned up the Capital’s air, as it logged a “satisfactory” air quality index ( AQI ) of 93, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily bulletin. This marked the cleanest air for 2026 and the first “satisfactory” air day since October 9, 2025, when it logged an AQI of 99. The last time Delhi recorded a cleaner air day was on October 8, 2025, when it logged an AQI of 80.

New Delhi: The Capital experienced an unusual March day, as a cyclonic circulation sent mercury levels plummeting to 21.7 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 9.6°Cbelow the normal and a dip of 5.1°C from the previous day—marking the lowest maximum temperature for the month in six years. The last time Delhi logged a lower temperature was on March 8, 2020, when it clocked a maximum temperature of 21.2°.

Similar weather conditions persisted across Delhi-NCR. Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 21.8°C and an AQI of 98; Gautam Budh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, recorded a maximum temperature of 20.1°C and respective AQIs of 86 and 98; Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3°C and an AQI of 100.

According to the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”. The Centre’s early warning system for Delhi has predicted the city’s AQI to rise to the moderate category on Saturday, and remain there for the coming week.

The IMD forecast the maximum temperature to increase and stay in the 27-29°C range in the Capital on Saturday, simultaneously predicting a dip in the minimum temperature, to between 13°C and 15°C. The minimum temperature on Friday was 16°C.

In the following five days, the maximum temperature is expected to increase in 1-2°C increments daily, while cloudy skies remain. The IMD also forecast a spell of rain for March 23, amid “generally cloudy sky and the possibility of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning.”

Experts attributed the fall in temperature and improvement in air quality to the spell of rainfall over the past two days and a cyclonic formation moving across the northern plains.

“Such significant improvements in AQI only come after widespread rains occur continuously, washing away pollutants. We had predicted this well in advance, around three to four days ago. A cyclonic formation had appeared over central Pakistan due to western disturbances and there were moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. Other factors contributing to the rain included good snowfall over the hills,” said Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet Weather.

According to the IMD’s station-wise data for Delhi, in the 24-hour spell between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Friday, Mayur Vihar recorded the highest rainfall, at 2.5mm, followed by Palam, at 1.6mm, Janakpuri, at 1.5mm, Safdarjung, at 1.4mm, Lodhi Road and Ridge at 1.2mm each, and Ayanagar and Pusa at 1mm each, and Najafgarh, at 0.5mm of rainfall.

According to IMD data, this was also the second-lowest maximum recorded this year, following 21.2°C on February 18.

“The weather system is crossing Delhi and moving towards East India from Saturday. Due to this, over next few days, the temperature will increase, but gradually, as the occurrence of other weather activities, such as snowfall over the Himalayas after many days will retain the wind chill factor in the city for the next 24-48 hours,” said Palawat.