CM: AI training in govt schools to start from Class 6

Karnataka is considering extending artificial intelligence training in government schools to Class 6, with chief minister DK Shivakumar asking officials on Monday to work with the Information Technology department and private companies to expand the programme. India News

“AI training has already started for Class 9 students in government schools,” Shivakumar said, adding that “officials have been asked to work toward extending it to students from Class 6.” He gave the directions during a review meeting on the government’s 100 day programmes, recruitments and priority schemes.

Google has expressed interest in providing AI training in government schools, and officials have been asked to study the company’s initiatives in Telangana before working out a programme for Karnataka, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

Shivakumar also asked officials to identify land for an AI university in the state. The government is separately preparing to recruit 956 teachers on an outsourcing basis. The review also covered a plan to take Class 9 and 11 students from 941 urban government schools to progressive farmers’ fields.

Officials have been asked to arrange overnight stays in villages, including in community halls and hostels. Private schools will also be required to implement the programme, which is to be completed by December.

For the proposed development of 1,000 Karnataka Public Schools, the CM directed officials to complete preparations for laying foundation stones by November 14. Deputy commissioners have been authorised to approve detailed project reports and tenders for the schools.

The government also plans to develop 100 KPS schools through corporate social responsibility funds. Companies have already expressed interest in developing 60 schools.

In agriculture, Shivakumar said 25 lakh SMS messages had been sent to farmers under the CM Raitha Chaitanya Agritech Mission. Officials were asked to send video messages explaining the scheme in simple terms. A chatbot is being integrated into the programme, while preparations are under way to invite tenders for drone and satellite based crop estimation and digital crop surveys.

The CM Negilu Yogi scheme, aimed at promoting farm mechanisation, will use the JFarm app to connect farmers with service providers. About 2.5 lakh people have registered to provide services through the platform, and officials have been directed to launch it from November 1.

The government has set a target of training and preparing 2,000 farmers to become agricultural and horticultural exporters by March 2027, including guidance on certification and other requirements. Officials were asked to promote group farming, scientific processing and storage, and floriculture, and identify at least five acres for marketing purposes.

In the animal husbandry sector, Shivakumar directed officials to establish four protein parks in Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Haveri and Koppal under the Protein Mission.

The government also plans to increase egg production. A proposal to provide a 50% subsidy for installing solar power systems to address electricity related problems will be placed before the cabinet on Tuesday for a decision.

(With inputs from PTI)