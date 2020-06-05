e-paper
Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy

Exclusive: Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19, says family will turn India into Italy

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:08 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is discussing the state’s future strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in an exclusive interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.

According to the Unlock 1 order, Yogi Adityanath-led government has permitted inter-state travel, but said people from Covid-19 hotspot areas/containment zones in Delhi will not be allowed to travel to Noida and Ghaziabad. Though the lockdown will remain in place in the state till June 30, shopping malls, religious places and hotels and restaurants will open from June 8. The decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July.

Here are the highlights Yogi Adityanath’s interview:

--Yogi Adityanath launches counter-attack on Rahul Gandhi, says family will turn India into Italy

--Yogi Adityanath slams Congress over buses for migrants issue

On Congress’s offer to ferry migrants in 1,000 buses, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said “it was an ugly joke”.

-- UP fully prepared to deal with Covid-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

When the first coronavirus cases was detected in the country, the state had no testing labs and isolation wards, the CM said. However now, “we are fully prepared to deal with the pandemic.”

According to the CM, the state at present is conducting 12,000 coronavirus tests every day. By June 15, the UP govt aims to conduct at least 15,000 tests per day and 20,000 by June 20.

-- UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds PM Modi’s efforts in fighting Covid-19 battle

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded PM Narendra Modi’s leadership at the Centre in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

