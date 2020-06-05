e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Will turn India into Italy’: Yogi Adityanath stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 response

‘Will turn India into Italy’: Yogi Adityanath stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 response

In recent weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been hurling darts at the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre as well as Uttar Pradesh and has questioned the impact of the lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

india Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:46 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI File Photo )
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp counter attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka for their criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that if the country listens to them on Covid-19, India will turn into Italy. “Let us be India,” the chief minister said in an interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.

Yogi Adtiyanath’s barb was a reference to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Italy in the early days of the pandemic. Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by coronavirus and was widely seen to have been caught off-guard. According to the World Health Organisation’s situation report, Italy has reported 2.33 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 33,000 deaths.

Also read| ‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants

India, in contrast, has reported 2.26 lakh cases and 6,348 deaths.

In recent weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been hurling darts at the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre as well as Uttar Pradesh and has questioned the impact of the lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to defeat the virus. The lockdown did slow down the virus but it also brought the economy to a grinding halt and is expected to increase joblessness.

tags
top news
‘Will turn India into Italy’: Yogi Adityanath stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 response
‘Will turn India into Italy’: Yogi Adityanath stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 response
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In