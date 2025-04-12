Menu Explore
CMO recommends sealing of UP hospital as pregnant woman dies, 3 doctors booked

PTI |
Apr 12, 2025 03:44 PM IST

On the complaint of the family members of the deceased, a case was registered on April 8 against Dr Vishwakarma, Dr R K Singh, and Dr Preeti Sharma.

A pregnant woman died at an unregistered private hospital in this district after undergoing surgery, leading the police to book three doctors on charges of "negligence" and the administration to recommend sealing the facility.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Sharma told PTI on Saturday that the unregistered medical facility named Nandini Hospital was being operated.(Representational)

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Sharma told PTI on Saturday that the unregistered medical facility named Nandini Hospital was being operated at Shahpur Jot under the Kotwali Dehat police station area.

"In his complaint to the CMO office, Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Shravasti district, said that he had got his pregnant sister Manna Devi admitted to the hospital on March 29, and she underwent surgery. However, she died the next day, allegedly due to the negligence of doctors," the CMO said.

The hospital's operator, Dr. D.K. Vishwakarma, was issued a notice, while doctors of the hospital were summoned along with hospital records.

Since the local administration did not receive any response, a team from the state health department conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital on April 3. Upon seeing government vehicles reach the hospital, its operator locked the doors and fled, officials said.

Police sources said that on the complaint of the family members of the deceased, a case was registered on April 8 against Dr Vishwakarma, Dr R K Singh, and Dr Preeti Sharma under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence).

"A recommendation has been made to seal the nursing home. There is a residential complex within the nursing home, so it is not possible to seal it without meeting the operator.

"The nursing home is closed now and a notice has been sent to its operator, Dr Vishwakarma, not to operate the hospital without departmental permission," the CMO said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CMO recommends sealing of UP hospital as pregnant woman dies, 3 doctors booked
