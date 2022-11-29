CoBRA commando killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

RAIPUR: A commando of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit was killed in a Maoist ambush in Sukma district, officials said on Tuesday.

The commando, Suleman, who was a native of Palakkad in Kerala, was posted at a newly established camp of security forces in the Dabbakonta area of the district.

Police said the incident took place at around 5pm.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were also deployed at the camp along with the CRPF.

“Maoists attacked one of the patrolling teams while they were on an area domination exercise. Maoists, however, were able to escape into the dense forest after engaging in a gun battle with the forces for a while,” said Inspector General of Police Bastar range, Sunderaj P, in a statement.

‘One of the head constables Suleman, who belonged to the 202nd battalion of CoBRA, was injured in the attack. He was rushed to the field hospital near Bheji village where he succumbed to the injuries,” IG said.

Police said additional security forces have been deployed in the area and a combing operation launched.

In a separate incident, a CRPF personnel Dipak Paswan suffered injuries after an explosive device planted by Maoists went off in the neighbouring Bijapur district on Tuesday. A team of CRPF’s 168th battalion had gone out on an anti-Maoist operation when they were attacked in the forests near Galgam village in Usoor area.