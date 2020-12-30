e-paper
Cold wave hits parts of Northeast; Nagaland gets snowfall after 4 decades

Cold wave hits parts of Northeast; Nagaland gets snowfall after 4 decades

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:48 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Snowfall in Luvishe village in Zunheboto district of Nagaland.
Snowfall in Luvishe village in Zunheboto district of Nagaland.(TWITTER.)
         

Several parts of the Northeast are experiencing cold wave conditions and some places in Nagaland received snowfall for the first time in nearly four decades.

According to the regional weather office in Guwahati, Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar experienced a cold wave and was the coldest city in the northeast on Monday with a minimum temperature of 2.9 degree Celsius.

Similar conditions were recorded at Imphal, the capital of Manipur, which was a close second with a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius on Monday.

Guwahati recorded a low of 9 degree Celsius, in Shillong it was 5 degree Celsius and Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius.

In Nagaland, some parts in the four districts- Zunheboto, Kiphire, Phek and Tuensang—experienced snowfall last week after a gap of 37 years. Photos and videos of places covered in snow have gone viral on social media.

According to the weather department, the region will remain mostly dry in the first two days of the week and light or moderate rain is expected in the next three days.

A warning has been issued for dense to very dense fog at isolated places in all states of the region except Arunachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.

Fire at reception area of PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg home, brought under control
‘Confusing’: BJP disses Prashant Kishor’s seat-sharing idea for Bihar polls
5 political leaders detained for past 4 months released by J-K administration
CM wants revenge, innocent protesters targeted: Priyanka targets Adityanath
On New Year’s Eve, Ola to deploy ‘Safety Scouts’ in seven cities
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Google Chrome’s five security features that every user should know
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
