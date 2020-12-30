Cold wave hits parts of Northeast; Nagaland gets snowfall after 4 decades

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 19:48 IST

Several parts of the Northeast are experiencing cold wave conditions and some places in Nagaland received snowfall for the first time in nearly four decades.

According to the regional weather office in Guwahati, Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar experienced a cold wave and was the coldest city in the northeast on Monday with a minimum temperature of 2.9 degree Celsius.

Similar conditions were recorded at Imphal, the capital of Manipur, which was a close second with a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius on Monday.

Guwahati recorded a low of 9 degree Celsius, in Shillong it was 5 degree Celsius and Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degree Celsius.

In Nagaland, some parts in the four districts- Zunheboto, Kiphire, Phek and Tuensang—experienced snowfall last week after a gap of 37 years. Photos and videos of places covered in snow have gone viral on social media.

According to the weather department, the region will remain mostly dry in the first two days of the week and light or moderate rain is expected in the next three days.

A warning has been issued for dense to very dense fog at isolated places in all states of the region except Arunachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday.