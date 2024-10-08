‘Collecting complaints’: Congress calls Haryana election results 'unacceptable, defeat of democracy'

The Congress on Tuesday called the Haryana assembly election results “unacceptable”. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (ANI)

Pawan Khera, the party's spokesperson, said the results were tantamount to the defeat of democracy.

Belying exit polls, the BJP scored a landslide victory in Haryana. The BJP is leading in 49 seats whereas the Congress is leading in 36 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal is ahead in two seats.

Pawan Khera said the results were unexpected and unacceptable to the party. He said the party kept receiving complaints about irregularities in the counting of votes.

"The results are unexpected and we would even say that they are unacceptable. The kind of complaints that are continuously coming in. There are continuous complaints about our candidate from three districts, Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat. Complaints are continuously coming about how some batteries of machines that were 99% showed us losing and in the machines which were not touched, whose batteries were 60-70% shows our candidate winning.," he said.

Khera said the Congress can't accept the defeat of democracy.

"If it is said in one line, this is the victory of the system and the defeat of democracy. We cannot accept this...We are collecting complaints. Our candidates have given complaints to the returning officers there and are still giving them. In the coming days, we will soon go to the Election Commission with all these complaints and register our complaint there. This kind of result was not visible anywhere on the ground. No one can believe that such an unexpected result will come in Haryana. We are all surprised," he added.

Most exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the Congress.

"The results in Haryana are unexpected, completely surprising and counter-intuitive. It goes against ground reality. It goes against what the people of Haryana had made their minds up for, which was for change and transformation. I think under these circumstances, it is not possible for us to accept the results that have been announced today," said Jairam Ramesh.

With inputs from PTI, ANI