Commuter thrown out of moving train near Mumbai’s Kurla after brawl over seat

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:06 IST

A 35-year-old railway commuter was bullied, assaulted and then thrown out of a moving train near Kurla by three unknown passengers after they got into a fight about a seat in the train.

The commuter identified as Vijay Kumar Gupta suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to Sion Hospital. According to M Inamdar, senior police inspector of Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) they got a memo from the station master about an injured commuter.

The GRP officers reached the spot and rushed Gupta to the hospital. Inamdar said that Gupta who is a resident of Mankhurd was travelling by the Vashi-CSMT train. Gupta who works as an employee at a printing press in Masjid Bunder was on his way to his job when the incident took place.

“The fight took place over a seat in the crowded local train. The three accused bullied the commuter and then got into a fight with him. When Gupta argued, the three men threw him out of the moving train as it crossed LTT station,” said Inamdar.

The GRP officials said that they have noted Gupta’s statement and registered a case against the unknown passengers for attempt to murder and assault.

“We have registered the FIR and would transfer the case to the Wadala GRP,” Inamdar added. The victim’s relatives who were present at the Sion hospital said that Gupta was injured and was in a critical condition.