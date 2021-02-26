Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years, starting on March 1
The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday held a meeting with states and Union Territories regarding the second phase of vaccination scheduled to begin on March 1. Since this phase will cover senior citizens and people above 45 years of age with co-morbidities, the registration procedure includes some changes which the states were explained during the meeting.
A new version of Co-WIN (2.0) will be unveiled which will have the option for self-registration. Senior citizens will not require any additional document apart from their photo identity cards, but people above 45 years with co-morbidities will require a certificate specifying which kind of co-morbidities they have. The Centre has not yet released details on co-morbidities, price of the vaccines yet.
On-spot registration will also be there in this phase. Three methods of registration - advance self-registration via the CO-Win app, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration were also explained to the states and UTs. Beneficiaries will be allowed to select vaccination centres of their choice at the time of registration.
“With a citizen –centric approach, the fundamental shift in this phase is that citizens in the identified age groups, as also those healthcare workers and frontline who have been missed out or left out of the present phase of vaccination, can select vaccination centres of their choice,” a statement issued by the health department said.
“All beneficiaries would be captured on Co-WIN2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR Code based provisional (on receiving the first dose) and final (on receiving second dose) certificates,” the statement read.
The states and UTs were asked to ensure that private hospitals have adequate space, basic cold chain equipment for storage of vaccine vials, team of vaccinators and other staff and facility for management of any adverse event following immunization (AEFI).
The ministry has asked the states and UTs to be prepared with a vaccination scale-up plan to increase the number of government, private vaccination sites and the doses administered. While the vaccine would be free of cost in government vaccination centers, the beneficiaries are expected to pay a set price in the private centers.
