India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
India reported 16,577 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), slightly lower than Thursday, and 120 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed on Friday morning. The number of active cases has gone up further and now stands at 155,986. The tally of the coronavirus disease in India, which is the second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic after the United States, is 11,063,491 and the death toll 156,825, data showed.
There were 12,179 discharges between Thursday and Friday morning and with that the recoveries from the viral disease have gone up to 10,750,680 and the national recovery rate is now at 97.17%.
According to the data at 8am, 13,472,643 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far. The government will start the second phase of its vaccination drive from March 1 and people above 60 years of age and those above 45 and with existing diseases will be given the shot.
