Complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir best tribute to Vajpayee, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:42 IST

The ‘complete integration’ of Jammu and Kashmir into India is a fitting tribute for former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“It has been one year. I feel that his incomplete dream has been fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was his wish too to have “Ek desh, Ek vidhan, Ek pradhan --one country, one constitution, one head. The complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India is the best tribute to Vajpayee,” Sawant told reporters.

Vajpayee died following prolonged illness on August 16 last year.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:39 IST