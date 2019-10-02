e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

‘Confident India-US trade dispute will be fixed soon’, says Jaishankar

Indian and American trade negotiators have been holding talks to resolve a dispute over tariffs and market access for their products.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Atlantic Council round table in Washington on Tuesday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Atlantic Council round table in Washington on Tuesday.(ANI)
         

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India and the United States are closing in on a resolution of their trade dispute after several rounds of talks.

“Tougher issues in the past have been resolved. So, I am reasonably confident. We will have a fix on the trade disputes (with the US),” ANI quoted Jaishankar telling the audience at a roundtable event organised by the Atlantic Council, an American think-tank.

He is currently on his maiden trip to Washington as the external affairs minister.

“The Indian economy has grown and the politics of the West has changed. So, the US is thinking beyond just the alliance sector,” the minister said.

On Monday, Jaishankar who met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had said that Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are discussing the details on how to address some of the trade issues between the two countries.

India and the US have engaged themselves with renewed vigour in recent days during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit when he met President Donald Trump in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings.

After the meeting with Modi at the UN, Trump had said that India and the US may soon sign a trade deal.

Trump had earlier complained that tariffs imposed by New Delhi on American products were “no longer acceptable” and had described India as a “tariff king”.

In June, the US had terminated India’s eligibility for a duty-free import scheme for developing countries under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

India wants exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under the GSP, greater market access for its products from sectors, including agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.

India had been the single biggest beneficiary of the GSP programme and had chalked up exports of $5.7 billion of duty-free goods in 2017, according to figures from US Congress.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 00:14 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News