Cong leader alleges exploitation of women in Kerala unit, expelled: Report

The Congress on Sunday expelled AICC member Simi Rosebell John over her remarks against women party leaders in an interview with a private TV channel.



As per a New Indian Express report, John had claimed,"Women are being exploited in all fields, even at workplaces and in politics as well. Many fellow party women who had such bad experiences shared their ordeals with me."



The now-expelled leader claimed she always advised them not to go alone to meet the leaders. HT cannot independently verify this information.



According to a Hindu report, John had also alleged that patronage and sponsorships were prerequisites for women to rise in the organisation’s ranks. HT cannot independently verify this information.



As per a PTI report, John had also claimed that those not in the good books of party leaders, like Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, are sidelined. The leader further alleged that she was denied certain opportunities in the party due to the objections of leaders like Satheesan and Hibi Eden.

What Cong said on expelling Simi Rosebell John

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), while expelling John said that her accusations were aimed at “mentally harassing and defaming lakhs of women leaders and workers in the Congress movement, allegedly in collusion with political adversaries.”

"Women leaders from the KPCC Political Affairs Committee, KPCC office bearers, and Mahila Congress State President, among others, had jointly requested the KPCC leadership to take action against her," ANI quoted the statement as saying.

Simi Rosebell John reacts to expulsion

Reacting to her expulsion, John said,"Recently a person who worked for this party for long time was expelled, the reason was that his person conspired with CPI(M) but there is no evidence, if they have it, they should make it public. The state President of Mahila Congress Lathika Subash has shared her pain with me...she was also expelled it, you can guess the reason."



“K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal was also insulted and expelled, she even posted about it...in this party, women with self-respect won't be able to work...I was also expelled from the party...the only mistake I made was I became the voice of the women here...if I conspired with CPI(M) they should prove it. They tried to stomp upon a helpless widow like me...VD Satheesan is not scared of anyone...so many people who were with me are in different posts now. I feel now scared to walk on the road, anything can happen to me,” she added.



(With agency inputs)