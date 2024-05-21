Cong leader Nana Patole takes veiled ‘Ravana’ dig at Yogi Adityanath, BJP hits back

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has stoked a massive controversy over his remark on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, equating him with 'Ravana'.



Patole was responding to Yogi Adityanath's statement promising that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be part of India within six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term.



“Why is he silent on the issue of China? Why doesn't he speak on this? Even Raavan was wearing 'bhagwa' while abducting Sita ji. It is wrong to support wrong policies by wearing saffron-coloured clothes,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.



The Bharatiya Janata Party hit back at Patole, saying that the Congress leader does not know the significance of ‘bhagwa’ or saffron. “Nana Patole doesn't know the significance of 'bhagwa' or saffron. Sacrifice, valour or purification, 'bhagwa' is used at these times...Perhaps Nana Patole doesn't even know why did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj use 'bhagwa', why did Ramakrishna use 'bhagwa', why did Arjun use 'bhagwa' in his chariot,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.



“Congress does only appeasement politics and when they do not have answer to any questions over their defeat, they give such statements,” she added.



This is not the first time when Patole has sparked controversy over his remark. Earlier this month, the Congress leader said the opposition INDIA bloc if voted to power at the Centre, will ‘purify’ the Ram temple in Ayodhya.



The BJP has launched an all out attack on the Congress, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge.



“Our President, Droupadi Murmu, visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya a few days back, offered prayers and sought blessings from Ramlalla for the welfare of the country... One day after her visit, one of the biggest leaders of the Congress party said we would do the purification of the Ram Temple with Gangajal. Do such people have the right to be in Indian politics?" Modi had said.



(With agency inputs)

Congress leader Nana Patole and Yogi Adityanath