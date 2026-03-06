Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former MLA Vem Narendra Reddy filed their nominations for two Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections from Telangana, on Thursday, the last date for nominations. Cong likely to secure RS berths from Hyd

Both the candidates are likely to be elected unopposed, as the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi stayed away from the contest.

“Though an independent candidate also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, it is bound to get rejected as it does not have the mandatory signatures of at least 10 MLAs required for the election,” an assembly secretariat official familiar with the development said.

Singhvi and Narender Reddy submitted different sets of nomination papers to election officer Upender Reddy at the Telangana state assembly in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

“With no other valid nominations expected, both Singhvi and Narendra Reddy are set to be elected unanimously,” the official quoted above said.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana are falling vacant as the terms of Singhvi and BRS leader K R Suresh Reddy are scheduled to end on April 9. The Congress has renominated Singhvi for another term in the Upper House, while fielding Narendra Reddy to replace Suresh Reddy.

Singhvi, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana in August 2024 and has been representing the state since then.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Singhvi thanked the party leadership for reposing confidence in him and said he would continue to work for the interests of Telangana. “I believe that many of the initiatives we are also supporting in the Supreme Court are in the public interest of this great state,” he said.

Narendra Reddy also expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership. “I shall work to effectively represent Telangana in Parliament,” he said.

A former MLA from Mahabubabad, Reddy currently serves as advisor (public affairs) to the chief minister Revanth Reddy and is considered his close associate. Both leaders had earlier worked together in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before joining the Congress.