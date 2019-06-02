Cong seeks action against IAS officer for Mahatma tweet

Opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have demanded the suspension of an IAS officer for her controversial tweet in which she has called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues and “thanked” his assassin Nathuram Godse.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Nidhi Choudhari had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes. She also “thanked” Godse.

After a row erupted, the officer clarified that the tweet was “sarcastic” and that it was “misinterpreted”.

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan and NCP’s Jitendra Awhad have separately demanded suspension of the IAS officer. “The tweet is condemnable. It only shows her low thinking. The need of the hour is to stop such a thought,” the former chief minister said Sunday.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “If the government doesn’t take action it would be deemed that its policy and intention has reached its lowest ebb.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 23:29 IST