Amid protests over SC/ST Act, PM Modi says Congress always ready to do politics in Ambedkar’s name

Hitting out at political parties for politicising the legacy of BR Ambedkar, prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said no regime had honoured the Dalit icon like his government had.

The prime minister said his government had given Ambedkar his rightful place by completing projects conceived in his memory.

The 26, Alipur Road house where Ambedkar died would be dedicated to the nation on April 13 on the eve of his birth anniversary, Modi said.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Western Court annexe meant to provide accommodation to MPs.

Lamenting that everyone had dragged Ambedkar’s name for political gains, Modi said it was his government that completed the Ambedkar international centre though the idea was conceived when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister.

Without naming the Congress-led UPA, he said it could not happen as the governments that followed Vajpayee showed little interest and ignored Ambedkar and his contributions.

“After that, the governments ran like that... Everybody is always ready to do politics in the name of Babasahib. But nobody gave him the kind of respect and paid tributes to him as much as this government did,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said his government was walking the path shown by Ambedkar and asked every political group to try and do the same for the country’s development.

The remarks came days after at least nine people were killed in widespread violence during protests by Dalit groups across the country against a Supreme Court ruling that diluted provisions of a law aimed at preventing atrocities against Dalits and tribes.