e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress attends Gupkar alliance meeting, pledges united front to stop the BJP

Congress attends Gupkar alliance meeting, pledges united front to stop the BJP

A senior leader of PAGD said that the alliance leadership decided to participate in the DDC polls as they didn’t want BJP to go unchallenged.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:37 IST
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has also decided to keep the campaigning for the DDC polls, a low key affair.
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has also decided to keep the campaigning for the DDC polls, a low key affair. (PTI Photo)
         

As the campaigning for the district development board elections started after nomination forms were submitted for the phase 1 of the polls, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leadership decided to keep campaigning for these polls a low key affair. The PAGD held another round of meeting on Friday, also attended by Congress leaders, to discuss candidates for the subsequent phases of polls.

On Thursday, the PAGD released the first list of 27 candidates for DDC polls. Among the candidates who filed their nominations, 21 are from the National Conference, four are from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two are from the People’s Conference.

A senior leader of PAGD said that the alliance leadership decided to participate in the polls as they didn’t want BJP to go unchallenged.

“The top leadership of the PAGD has decided to keep these polls a low key affair and campaigning will also be short,” he said adding that the PAGD grassroots workers will try to grab the maximum number of seats.

He admitted that there were some differences on a few seats but said the top leaders of all parties were ready for any “sacrifice”. “The top leadership wants to make this alliance one of the strongest forces, which will fight for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood,” he said wishing not to be named.

Also Read: 2 commandos among 8 Pak soldiers killed as India lights up Pak posts in retaliation

Meanwhile on Friday, another meeting of PAGD was held at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, which was also attended by two senior Congress leaders besides other members of the alliance. Sources said the leaders discussed names of candidates for the following phases of poll for the DDC.

Meanwhile, Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga, who participated on behalf of the Congress, said his party is part of the alliance and it will fight BJP on all fronts. “We will contest this election to defeat the divisive forces.”

Besides the National Conference and the PDP, the Peoples Conference, the CPI (M), and the Awami National Conference are part of the PAGD. The National Conference and the PDP had stayed away from the panchayat polls in 2018. The People’s Conference however participated in the elections.

tags
top news
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In