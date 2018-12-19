Congress became more cunning since Emergency, humiliated all democratic institutions: PM Modi hits back

Hitting back at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday it has humiliated every institution of democracy, be it the Army or the CAG.

He said the main opposition party even questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because it did not like it, apparently hinting at the continued assault by the party on him over the Rafale deal.

The prime minister was interacting with booth level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi.

“The Congress party has become more cunning since the days of Emergency,” he said, sharpening his assault on the Congress.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Sunday lashed out at the Modi government, saying he will not allow the “destruction” of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

The BJP government believes “only one idea should run India”, Gandhi had told a public rally organised by his party’s southern ally the DMK in Chennai.

Modi asked party workers to increase their outreach by creating awareness about his government’s welfare schemes.

“From housing to health care, from sanitation to skills, there are schemes for every section of society,” he said, and asked booth level workers to reach out to people about those measures.

