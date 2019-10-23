e-paper
Congress clueless about Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s status

On Tuesday, Sidhu, the wife of disgruntled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, broke her silence on the rift between her husband and the state leadership and told reporters that she will no longer take part in party affairs and will continue to work for her husband’s constituency, Amritsar East.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakhar, too, said that there is no official letter. "During her press conference, she did not say she has resigned from the party," said Jakhar. (Photo: PTI)
         

Senior Congress leaders have denied receiving any resignation letter from former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu after she announced on Tuesday that she no longer belongs to any political party and is a only a social worker now.

On Tuesday, Sidhu, the wife of disgruntled Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, broke her silence on the rift between her husband and the state leadership and told reporters that she will no longer take part in party affairs and will continue to work for her husband’s constituency, Amritsar East.

Amid reports the she quit from the party’s primary membership, the Congress’ Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari said she has not yet received any intimation. “I do not have an idea of her quitting. To my knowledge there has been no resignation letter,” said Kumari.

Punjab PCC president Sunil Jakhar, too, said that there is no official letter. “During her press conference, she did not say she has resigned from the party,” said Jakhar.

Sidhu’s press conference, the first after the July Cabinet reshuffle where her husband’s portfolios were changed leading to him resigning from the Captain Amarinder Singh government, touched upon the rift between her husband and the chief minister. She told reporters that there were people who worked on ruining the relationship between her husband and the chief minister.

“They (Sidhu and Amarinder Singh) enjoyed good relations. Nothing was going wrong in their relationship nor was anything going to go wrong. But some people could not tolerate that two forces could work together strongly,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

The former cricketer, who held the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments earlier, was allotted Power and New and Renewable Energy portfolios on June 6 during a reshuffle. After mounting speculations that he was unhappy, he took to Twitter a month later, in July, to announce his resignation.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:48 IST

