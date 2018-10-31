Congress factors in vote split in 14 Muslim-dominated Rajasthan assembly seats

The Congress is factoring in the vote split that led to its defeat in at least 14 Muslim-dominated seats in Rajasthan in 2013 because of the rebels and independents from the community as it finalises the list of its candidates for the December 7 assembly polls.

An analysis of the voting trend in the 2013 elections suggests the party’s candidates could have won the 14 seats had not the rebel or independent candidates contested against Congress’s nominees and caused the Muslim vote division. The winning margin was fewer than the votes independent Muslim candidates polled in these seats.

Congress spokesman Pratap Singh said the BJP sponsors such rebels and independents. “The Congress is alert now and will make efforts that such things do not happen again.”

Singh’s BJP counterpart, Mukesh Pareek, said the BJP has faith in its candidates and does not need to support people to hurt Congress nominees. “The party’s candidates are selected on the basis of workers and voters.”

