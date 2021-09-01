Congress' Harish Rawat apologises for 'Panj Pyare' comment after backlash

Senior Congress leader and unit in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, on Wednesday issued a statement of apology after sparking a major furore for equating Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and four working presidents under him as 'Panj Payare', inducted into the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh.

In a statement posted on social media, Rawat said he had no intention to hurt the Sikh sentiments and it was wrong on his part to compare the working presidents with Panj Pyare.

"Sometimes to express your respect, you use such words that are objectionable. I too have made the mistake of using the word 'Panj Pyare' yesterday for my honourable president and four working presidents," Rawat stated, adding, "I have made this mistake, I apologise for hurting the sentiments of people."

The former chief minister of Uttarakhand also said, as an atonement, he will "sweep in a gurudwara in his state for some time."

The Congress leader further said that he holds the 'Panj Pyare' in high esteem and had always worked for the betterment of the places related to Sikhism in Uttarakhand during his tenure.

Panj Pyare, the five beloved ones, is the collective name given to five Sikh men − Bhai Daya Ram became Bhai Daya Singh, Bhai Dharam Ram became Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Rai became Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Chand became Bhai Mohkam Singh, Bhai Sahib Chand became Bhai Sahib Singh, by Guru Gobind Singh. They formed the nucleus of the Khalsa.

On Tuesday, Rawat met Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with working presidents Pawan Goel, Kuljit Singh Nagra and Punjab Congress general secretary Pargat Singh. After the meeting, Rawat in the media briefing equated Sidhu and the four working presidents as "Panj Pyaras". "It was my responsibility to discuss with the PCC chief, his team and 'Panj Pyare' (Navjot Singh Sidhu 4 working presidents). Sidhu has told me that the discussions over polls, organisational structure will be geared up... Rest assured, PCC is working," he told the media.

The comment drew major outrage from leaders in Punjab who sought an apology from Rawat. Lashing out at Rawat, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said such remarks are not a joke and hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. "It is very sad and disappointing that the Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat has said that the meeting was chaired with 'Panj Pyare'. The 'Panj Pyaras' are respected and honoured in the Sikh Community. I would request Harish Rawat that is not at all a matter of joke, such remarks hurt the sentiments of the Sikh Community," Cheema said.

"He should withdraw the statement immediately, and the entire Congress should apologize to the entire Sikh community. A case should be registered against them for hurting the sentiments," he added.

The SAD leader further accused the Congress of being anti-Sikh and hurting Sikh sentiments.

