Congress has accepted Rahul Gandhi has failed: BJP after oppn party announces Priyanka’s official role

Senior BJP leaders said on Wednesday the Congress does not believe in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was given her first official role in the opposition party in an election year.

The 47-year-old sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and daughter of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will look after the Congress’ affairs in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s politically important state which sends 80 members to Parliament.

So far, she had been looking after the election campaign of her brother and mother in Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. (Follow live updates here)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union health minister JP Nadia targeted the main opposition party on the appointment by pointing out that the Congress has always kept the member of just one family on the forefront.

“Priyanka Gandhi furthered the legacy of Gandhi Congress Pvt Limited and officially becomes the General Secretary of @INCIndia. It is also the first official declaration from congress that they don’t have trust in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership (sic),” Nadda tweeted.

Another BJP leader Sambit Patra attacked the Gandhi family on the same line as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to play her role in active politics from February 1.

“Expected, to promote dynasty is what Congress is all about. They consider family as the party while BJP considers party as the family. Congress has accepted that Rahul Gandhi Ji has failed,” Patra said, according to news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra, a businessman who is being investigated for alleged corrupt land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan, has been on the BJP’s target.

The Congress welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s new role ahead of the Lok Sabha election, saying the party was now “all fired up and ready to go.” Its president Rahul Gandhi also welcomed her appointment and said Congress needs young leaders.

“Personally, I am very happy because she will now work with me. She is very energetic…” Rahul Gandhi said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:40 IST