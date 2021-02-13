Congress in-charge in Bihar to launch next round meetings to revamp state unit
- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Dashad already started serious talks with grassroots workers to revamp the party after a humiliating performance in the assembly election.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Das is set to embark on the second round of consultation with party workers next week in quest of a complete overhaul of the party unit in the state.
Senior leaders of the state unit said that Das had already started serious talks with grassroots workers amid a growing number of claimants for the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief’s post.
During his first round of visit to 14 districts last month when Congress leaders traded blame for the party’s poor performance in the last assembly polls, Das had assured that a new-look organization would be in place in the next couple of months in Bihar.
Das had kicked off his first round of meeting with party workers on January 26 and it lasted for 12-days.
His predecessor Shaktisinh Gohil had resigned after the humiliating show of the Congress in the assembly election. BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha has also offered to resign.
Congressmen familiar with the developments said that Das’ keen interest to rejuvenate the party has boosted the workers’ morale. It has also boosted the list of leaders aspiring to lead the new state unit. Rajya Sabha member and chairman of the BPCC campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh is said to be leading the race to replace Jha as the next state chief.
Former governor Nikhil Kumar, AICC media panelist and former NSUI chief Prem Chandra Mishra, former BPCC chief Anil Sharma, working presidents Shyam Sundar Singh Dheeraj and Kaukab Quadri, MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan, former party vice president Pravin Kushwaha, AICC member Kishore Kumar Jha, Kapildeo Prasad Yadav are also among those eyeing for the BPCC chief’s post.
BPCC media in-charge HK Verma said that Das is likely to reach Patna on February 18 and travel to Mithilanchal and Kosi regions the next day, which also coincides with the opening day of the Budget Session of the state legislature. “Itinerary of Das’s visit is being finalized,” said Verma.
Kishore Kumar Jha said that Das’ bid to establish dialogue with grassroots workers over the new shape of the party had raised hopes of the Congress getting back into the reckoning. “Das is the first in-charge, who unlike his predecessors, prefer spending his time with workers in the state. However, he urgently needs to set up a new team to plan the strategy for the party’s revival,” said Jha.
