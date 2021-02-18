Congress' 'Kisan panchayat' by Priyanka Gandhi in Mathura postponed to Feb 23
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Kisan panchayat' scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on February 19 has been postponed to February 23, due to the demise of former Union Minister Captain Satish Sharma.
"Kisan Panchayat to be held in Mathura on 19 February 2021 has been postponed to 23 February due to the untimely demise of Captain Satish Sharma ji. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be attending his funeral tomorrow to be held at Dayanand Mukti Dham, Lodhi Road," read an official statement from the office of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"Captain Satish Sharma was a dear friend who stood by the family through thick and thin. People of Amethi and Raebareli will always remember him as a people's person who stood by them during difficult times. While expressing her sorrow, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she and her family have lost a true friend," the statement added.
Former union minister and Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passed away in Goa on Wednesday. He was 73.Sharma was Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas from 1993 to 1996.
Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed the Kisan panchayat in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on February 15.
Earlier on February 10, the Congress leader visited Saharanpur to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat. Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, she alleged that the new farm laws are designed to help billionaires.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
