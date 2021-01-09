Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki passes away, PM Modi condoles death
Senior Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki died at the age of 94 on Saturday.
He was the former External Affairs Minister of India, who also served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for four times.
The veteran leader breathed his last at his residence in Gandhinagar in the morning on Saturday.
PM Modi, condoling the death of the leader on Twitter, said that he would be remembered for the key role in Gujarat politics.
"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," his tweet further read.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Solanki's death and said that the leader will be remembered for his contribution to strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.
"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox