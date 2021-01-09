Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki passes away, PM Modi condoles death

Senior Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki died at the age of 94 on Saturday.

He was the former External Affairs Minister of India, who also served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for four times.

The veteran leader breathed his last at his residence in Gandhinagar in the morning on Saturday.

PM Modi, condoling the death of the leader on Twitter, said that he would be remembered for the key role in Gujarat politics.

"Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," his tweet further read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled Solanki's death and said that the leader will be remembered for his contribution to strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he tweeted.