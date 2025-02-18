‘Krishna said kill…’: Congress leader Udit Raj sparks row with ‘Strangle Mayawati’ remark, BSP calls for action

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Udit Raj over his alleged controversial remarks labelling her the "enemy of social justice" and suggesting that the time has come to “strangle her”. Congress leader Udit Raj allegedly said that "time has come to strangle Mayawati."(HT_PRINT)

Claiming a threat to Mayawati's life after, BSP alleged that Udit Raj, a two-time Lok Sabha MP in his address to the media said "My God has instructed me to kill the enemy of social justice."

'Kill your enemy...': What did Udit Raj say about Mayawati?

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Monday, Udit Raj allegedly said, "When during the war in Mahabharat, Arjun asked Lord Krishna how he would kill his cousins and relatives, Lord Krishna said that there are no cousins and relatives. Fight for justice and kill your own people."

"Today, my Krishna told me to first kill your enemy. And, the enemy of social justice, that Mayawati, who strangled the social movement, now time has come to strangle her," he added.

How Mayawati responded to Udit Raj

In a series of posts on social media sit X, formerly Twitter, Mayawati slammed the Congress for having rejected "at every level, the humanitarian struggle of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for self-respect for millions of exploited and oppressed Dalits".

Also Read | Mayawati raises concern over ‘foreign interference’ in Indian elections

Such a party, she said, "...could never be true to his thinking and policies."

In an indirect jibe at Raj, Mayawati also warned the BSP to be "cautious of some party-changing opportunists and selfish Dalits, who keep making baseless statements to please their masters."

BSP leader demands Udit Raj's arrest

Meanwhile, BSP leader Akash Anand called for strict action against Udit Raj for his threats to "strangle" party chief Mayawati.

In a post on X, Anand said, "He is threatening to "strangle" respected sister Miss Mayawati ji. I want to tell @uppolice that these criminals should be arrested within 24 hours and strict action should be taken under the law, otherwise, the Bahujan youth of the country is not going to sit quiet, I know very well how to teach them a lesson."

Also Read | Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand’s father-in-law for ‘anti-party’ activities

"He is concerned about the Bahujan Movement only so that he can become an MP or MLA by doing flattery ('chamchagiri') of some party. This has nothing to do with the upliftment of the Bahujan society," Anand claimed.