e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / Big Oppn meet over CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees

Big Oppn meet over CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees

The DMK’s absence from the party meet, however, was the biggest surprise and setback too, particularly since MK Stalin’s party has been piling pressure on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to distance itself from the NDA government’s move at the Centre.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:35 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, during the Opposition Party Meeting at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Monday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, during the Opposition Party Meeting at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is chairing a meeting of opposition parties on Monday in an effort to step up the effort to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the citizenship law, the proposed citizens’ register and the economy.

The attempt to draw up a joint strategy had suffered a setback long before the meeting started on Monday afternoon after Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati also decided to stay away.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been sore about the Congress and Left campaign in the state against her government, had last week RSVPed to say that she would not attend the meeting.

But Congress leaders had expected Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party to depute a representative. Mayawati announced her decision to keep her party out of this opposition front in a bundle of tweets fired earlier in the day.

In these, she blamed the Congress for luring her party’s legislators in Rajasthan though the BSP had extended outside support to the Ashok Gehlot government. To join the Congress-led opposition meet under these circumstances would demoralise her party leaders in Rajasthan, she tweeted.

The DMK’s absence from the party meet, however, was the biggest surprise and setback too, particularly since MK Stalin’s party has been piling pressure on the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu to distance itself from the NDA government’s move at the Centre.

Shiv Sena, the Congress’ brand-new alliance partner in Maharashtra, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party that rules in national capital Delhi, have also stayed away from the meeting. AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI that there was no question of his party attending the opposition meeting since they had not received the invitation.

There is no clarity yet if the Shiv Sena had been invited to the opposition. It has been ambivalent on the new citizenship law, particularly after it supported the amendment in the Lok Sabha but abstained in the Rajya Sabha. Since then, it has hurled many darts at the ruling BJP at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens but hasn’t directly criticised the concept of extending citizenship to religious minorities from three muslim-majority countries in the neighbourhood.

tags
top news
Big Oppn meet over CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Big Oppn meet over CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news