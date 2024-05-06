'Congress made servant's house…': PM Narendra Modi on 20 crore cash haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress party over the recovery of ₹20 crore from the house help of the personal secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam. Addressing a rally in East Godavari, PM Modi alleged Congress made their servant's house a godown for their black money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an NDA election meeting.(ANI)

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Gandhis, asking why "mountains of cash" were recovered from those “close to the first family of the Congress.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Congress and INDI alliance keep shouting 'ED' everyday, the whole nation has seen its reason today on television. In Jharkhand, ED recovered a mountain of notes, from the servant of Congress Minister's secretary. Congress made their servant's house a godown of their black money," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi claimed he was taking legal advice regarding how the looted money could be returned to the masses.

"This is not the first time, earlier, from a Congress MP, an even bigger mountain of notes was recovered...Why are such mountains of notes recovered from those who are close to the first family of Congress?... I am taking legal advice so that those people, whose money was looted, that money can be returned to them," he added.

More than ₹20 crore has been recovered from the househelp of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam. Counting of notes is underway.

Alamgir Alam told the media and the masses to not jump to conclusions. He said Sanjiv Lal was a government employee and had been the personal secretary of two ministers before him.

"Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my personal secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers. There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretaries based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed," Alam added.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation related to the case involving Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of government schemes.

The Enforcement Directorate also carried out searches at other locations in Ranchi.