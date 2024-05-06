 'Congress made servant's house…': PM Narendra Modi on ₹20 crore cash haul | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Congress made servant's house…': PM Narendra Modi on 20 crore cash haul

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2024 08:45 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi claimed he was taking legal advice regarding how the looted money could be returned to the masses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Congress party over the recovery of 20 crore from the house help of the personal secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam. Addressing a rally in East Godavari, PM Modi alleged Congress made their servant's house a godown for their black money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an NDA election meeting.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an NDA election meeting.(ANI)

PM Narendra Modi attacked the Gandhis, asking why "mountains of cash" were recovered from those “close to the first family of the Congress.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Congress and INDI alliance keep shouting 'ED' everyday, the whole nation has seen its reason today on television. In Jharkhand, ED recovered a mountain of notes, from the servant of Congress Minister's secretary. Congress made their servant's house a godown of their black money," PM Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi claimed he was taking legal advice regarding how the looted money could be returned to the masses.

"This is not the first time, earlier, from a Congress MP, an even bigger mountain of notes was recovered...Why are such mountains of notes recovered from those who are close to the first family of Congress?... I am taking legal advice so that those people, whose money was looted, that money can be returned to them," he added.

More than 20 crore has been recovered from the househelp of Sanjiv Lal, the personal secretary to Jharkhand rural development minister Alamgir Alam. Counting of notes is underway.

Alamgir Alam told the media and the masses to not jump to conclusions. He said Sanjiv Lal was a government employee and had been the personal secretary of two ministers before him.

"Sanjiv Lal is a government employee. He is my personal secretary. Sanjiv Lal has already been a personal secretary of two former ministers. There are several government employees and we usually appoint personal secretaries based on experience. It is not right to comment on the raids before the ED investigation is completed," Alam added.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation related to the case involving Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023 in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of government schemes.

The Enforcement Directorate also carried out searches at other locations in Ranchi.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Congress made servant's house…': PM Narendra Modi on 20 crore cash haul
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On