Congress MLA gets notice for remarks against Ashok Gehlot

The Congress on Thursday issued a notice to a Rajasthan MLA over his remarks against chief minister Ashok Gehlot after the party drew a blank in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena had on Wednesday said Gehlot should bear responsibility for the party’s election drubbing and be replaced by his deputy Sachin Pilot as chief minister.

The Congress also issued an advisory asking its leaders to refrain from making statements in media or on social media that can “hurt the party’s dignity”.

At the AICC briefing in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the concerned MLA has been served a notice by Congress Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande and others have been warned against making such remarks in public.

The structure of the 133-year-old party is such that it handles the issues at the local level in the state, he said. “We do not make any compromises on internal democracy,” he added.

Pande said it is the collective responsibility of Congress workers to be disciplined and not give statements publicly, directly or indirectly, which reflect that any individual is damaging the party for his interests, Pande said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 23:58 IST