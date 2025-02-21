Congress MP assaulted: Assam CM posts names of Rakibul Hussain's attackers, says police identified them

A day after Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his PSOs were attacked by unidentified persons in Assam's Nagaon district, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged assault. He also posted the names of the individuals involved in the attack on Rakibul Hussain. Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers were attacked by a mob(JintuKhan/X)

“The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain,” Himanta Biswa Sarma posted.

Also Read: Congress’s Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain on way to public meeting attacked in Assam’s Nagaon

Sarma listed the names of the following 10 accused in his post. The names included:

Harun of Jamtola Haresh of Fakoli Basir of Tamulitup Kasem Ali of Kawoimari Rosidul of Kawoimar Ayub Gunabari Lutkior of Rail station Khaleque of Rowmari Mojibur of Gorematikhowa Jahangir of Koachgaon

The chief minister said the police would take action against the identified individuals as per the law.

Congress MP assault case

On Thursday, Rakibul Hussain was attacked by a group of people with cricket bats in Assam's Nagaon district while he was on a two-wheeler headed to attend a party meeting at Gunomari village under Rupohi police station.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet asks police to probe Pak links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife

The attackers had covered their faces with a black cloth and were shouting slogans against the MP. The Congress leader's personal security officers (PSOs) attempted to protect Rakibul Hussain by opening fire but were attacked by the mob as well.

Also Read: ‘Defaming’: Congress asks Himanta Biswa Sarma to furnish proof of Gaurav Gogoi's wife's ISI link

DGP Harmeet Singh told PTI that Hussain was unhurt, though two of his PSOs suffered minor injuries.

Hussain was taken to a hospital and given first aid, while police forces dispersed crowds in the area. The Congress MP later attended the scheduled party meeting in the presence of the district superintendent of police.

CM Sarma ordered increased security for the Congress MP while he is in the district, particularly in the Samaguri and Rupohihat areas.