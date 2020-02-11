Cong’s Mukesh Sharma concedes defeat from Delhi’s Vikaspuri

e-paper
Delhi election result 2020: Mukesh Sharma was up against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahinder Yadav and Sanjay Singh’s of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav had won the seat in the last assembly election held in 2015.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress' candidate in Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma, on Tuesday conceded defeat(Mukesh Sharma/Twitter)
         

The Congress’ candidate in Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma, on Tuesday conceded defeat even as the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election was underway.

Mukesh Sharma was up against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Mahinder Yadav and Sanjay Singh’s of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav had won the seat in the last assembly election held in 2015.

“As I acknowledge my defeat, I thank all the voters and Congress workers of Vikaspuri constituency and hope that there will be all-round development of the area,” Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

“I will continue to fight for the all-round development of Delhi, Vikaspuri and Uttam Nagar assembly constituencies in future as well,” he added.

Vikaspuri is a suburban assembly seat under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Early trends show that the ruling AAP is leading on 53 seats, while BJP is ahead on 16 as counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections began on Tuesday morning, according to C-Voter data. The Congress party is leading on one seat, show trends.

The exit polls, at least five of them, have predicted a comfortable win for the AAP in Delhi.

The AAP’s leaders, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed confidence that they will be given the mandate to govern Delhi for the third time.

