Congress names Kumari Selja as Haryana unit chief, Bhupinder Hooda CLP leader

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 17:06 IST

The Congress on Wednesday appointed former Union minister Kumari Selja as its Haryana unit chief and the state’s former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as leader of its legislature party ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

“Kumari Selja will be Haryana PCC chief and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be CLP Leader, Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and Chairman of the Congress Election Management Committee,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced at a press conference.

Selja who is a Rajya Sabha member replaces Ashok Tanwar.

In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats and went on to form its government. The Congress could only win 15 seats in the 90- member assembly.

The decision is seen as a balancing act by the Congress in Haryana where Hooda’s loyalists on Tuesday authorised him to take a call on whether to form a new party or stay in the Congress.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda did some unprecedented work in the interest of farmers. During his tenure, the farmers of Haryana used to get the highest price for sugarcane and agriculture produce in the country,: Azad said.

Hooda, a two-time Haryana PCC chief, had been sparring with outgoing president Ashok Tanwar in a turf war.

The former chief minister had also attacked the Congress at a rally in Rohtak last month over its stand on the nullification of Article 370 and declared himself as the chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state elections “with or without” his party.

