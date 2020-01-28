Congress plans protest against CAA, NRC in Budget Session

india

The Congress on Monday decided to corner the government on the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament apart from the economic slowdown, price rise, unemployment and the alleged assault on students.

A Congress leader familiar with the development said the party will also seek answers from the government on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of internet shutdown and the move to take a foreign delegation to the valley while denying permission to the opposition leaders to go there.

The party’s strategy for the budget session, beginning January 31, was formulated at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Congress leaders suggested that the party should keep up the attack on the government over CAA, NRC and NPR in view of the protests spreading across the country over these issues.

However, they also insisted that the party should also corner the government on the current state of economy, price rise, agrarian crisis and rising unemployment.

“There is also a need to keep the narrative focused on the economic slowdown and jobs as the government is doing everything to divert the attention from economy and rising unemployment,” said the leader quoted above.