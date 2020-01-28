e-paper
Home / India News / Congress plans protest against CAA, NRC in Budget Session

Congress plans protest against CAA, NRC in Budget Session

A Congress leader familiar with the development said the party will also seek answers from the government on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of internet shutdown

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 03:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, AK Anthony, Ahmed Patel and others after an Opposition leaders meeting.(PTI)
         

The Congress on Monday decided to corner the government on the issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the upcoming budget session of Parliament apart from the economic slowdown, price rise, unemployment and the alleged assault on students.

A Congress leader familiar with the development said the party will also seek answers from the government on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of internet shutdown and the move to take a foreign delegation to the valley while denying permission to the opposition leaders to go there.

The party’s strategy for the budget session, beginning January 31, was formulated at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Congress leaders suggested that the party should keep up the attack on the government over CAA, NRC and NPR in view of the protests spreading across the country over these issues.

However, they also insisted that the party should also corner the government on the current state of economy, price rise, agrarian crisis and rising unemployment.

“There is also a need to keep the narrative focused on the economic slowdown and jobs as the government is doing everything to divert the attention from economy and rising unemployment,” said the leader quoted above.

3 isolated in Delhi over coronavirus suspicion
Political rivals use the court to settle scores, says CJI Bobde
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
