Congress politics about one family, BJP takes everyone along: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress at his first election rally in Rajasthan on Saturday, saying the opposition party’s politics revolves around one family but his Bharatiya Janata Party takes everyone along.

“Their (Congress) high command is one family while the 7.5 crore people of Rajasthan are the BJP ’s high command,” Modi said in his address at Kayad Vishramsthali near Ajmer.

Modi addressed the rally hours before the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls in five states, including Rajasthan, in November and December. Rajasthan would go to the polls on December 7. The rally marked the conclusion of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s Gaurav Yatra to galvanise support for the ruling BJP ahead of the polls.

Modi said the country has chosen the development path under the BJP. He accused the Congress of 60 years of vote-bank politics, dividing people on the lines of Hindu-Muslim, upper-lower caste, rich-poor, men-women and youth-elderly.

“The BJP believes in taking everyone along. On one hand, you have vote-bank politics and on the other you have politics of sabka saath, sabka vikas. There is a vast difference between the two,” he said.

He said vote-bank politics “destroyed the entire system by dividing the bureaucracy and police and bringing development to a halt”. In response to the cheer from the crowd, he said, “Your presence and enthusiasm show that you have written Rajasthan’s future today.”

He appreciated chief minister Vasundhara Raje for her work. “Taking out a yatra while in Opposition is easy as you can say anything and get away with it as there is no accountability. But taking out a yatra (Gaurav Yatra) after five years in government and giving an account of every penny to the people requires dedication and only BJP governments can do it.”

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said Modi should not forget that in the 60 years he talked about even late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ruled the country. “During his last visit, he gave nothing to people of Rajasthan instead of blaming Congress,” she said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 00:04 IST