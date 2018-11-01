Congress promises laptops, educational tours to students in Mizoram

In a bid to retain power for the third consecutive time, which would be a record for Mizoram, the Congress on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the state scheduled later this month.

Releasing its list of promises, Congress Mizoram unit president and chief minister Lal Thanhawla promised continuation of several old policies and a slew of benefits for students.

“If we win again, we will continue with the New Land Use Policy (NLUP). Existing guidelines may be amended for better implementation and the quantum of assistance increased,” Lal Thanhawla said.

The policy was started in 2008 with the aim of helping farmers with suitable, permanent and stable trade. Opposition parties have criticised the Congress for using the policy’s provisions to provide monetary assistance to beneficiaries.

“We will take strict measures to control sale of liquor in the state so that provisions of the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, 2014, are not violated,” said the CM.

The ruling Congress government, which lifted a ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in the state, has been opposed by many parties and church bodies for ‘affecting youths and breaking families’.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have promised to enforce the ban if they come to power.

The Congress manifesto promises free laptops to all students who pass their school leaving certificate examination and above. It also assures study tours for college and university students.

“Congress is playing cheap politics. They will promise the moon and stars in their manifesto. They know they will not return to power and can hence promise a car to each family in the state,” MNF president Zoramthanga said.

Congress is in power in Mizoram since 2008 — it’s the last bastion of the party in the northeast. But the party is battling desertions, anti-incumbency and a strong fight from the regional MNF in this election.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 28.

“Congress isn’t interested in the development of Mizoram. We know from past experience that the party just makes promises before polls, but once they are in power, they forget all the promises in their manifesto,” said BJP Mizoram unit chief JV Hluna.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 18:46 IST