Congress releases list of 40 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls

The Congress on Wednesday released names of candidates for 40 seats for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Elections.

Mizoram’s incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from Champhai South seat and Assembly Speaker Hiphei will fight from Palak seat.

Mizoram is the only state in the entire North-East where the Congress is in power presently. The BJP has been reiterating that they would make all efforts to remove the Congress from power.

Single-phase Assembly polls in Mizoram will be held on November 28. Counting of votes will be done on December 11.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 13:20 IST