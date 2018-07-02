Congress says Modi government is ‘aiding and abetting’ lynchings

Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of “aiding and abetting” incidents of lynching across the country, the Congress on Monday said that “anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj have become the new symbols of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India”.

The opposition party blamed the government for launching a “rumour-driven lynching movement” and giving “political patronage” in such cases.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that a new spate of lynching has taken place whereby child-kidnappers have become a new medium of rumour-mongering and mob justice. He alleged that the country is witnessing 28 lynchings a month — almost one per day, which never occurred in 70 years of its independence.

Singhvi said in the last month or so, nearly 30 people were lynched.

“An absolute anarchy, mob frenzy and jungle raj have become the new symbols of Shri Modi’s ‘New India’ under which an unprecedented atmosphere of hate and violence writs large,” he said.

BJP media cell head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni dismissed the charge.

“The Centre and the BJP-ruled states have always dealt with such matters with iron first. The Congress claims itself to be the oldest party of India, but behaves irresponsibly. Instead of treating such matters of grave concern with seriousness, it is indulging into politics. They should introspect. They are adding fuel to fire,” said Balun.