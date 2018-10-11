Congress slams J-K governor’s statement on new mayor

The Congress has taken exception to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s remarks that a “foreign-educated person” will be the next Srinagar mayor. The governor gave the comment to a TV channel on Monday, when the first-phase of the four-phase elections began.

Senior J&K Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga claimed that ongoing local bodies’ elections have lost credibility due to Malik’s remarks. “The BJP and RSS have already decided who the next Srinagar mayor will be. The governor has failed to uphold the Constitutional authority of the Raj Bhavan. Being the constitutional head of the state, he should not play in the hands of BJP and RSS,” he said.

The governor’s remark was widely interpreted as alluding to Junaid Azim Mattu, who quit the National Conference leader to contest the municipal polls from Srinagar city.

“It is surprising to see such an irresponsible statement having come from the governor of the state. The statement is going to cause a severe damage to the ongoing electoral exercise in the state,” Monga said.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that only Malik can explain his statement. “Being a political party we will try to get numbers so that Srinagar will get new BJP mayor,” he said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 00:08 IST