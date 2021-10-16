Congress to hold ‘massive training programmes’ for party workers, leaders on poll management, grassroot outreach

Congress will be holding mass training programmes for party workers and leaders at all levels to coach party members in grassroot messaging, election management, countering propaganda, party ideology amongst other things, party general secretary KC Venugopal, said on Saturday.

“We're going for a massive training programme from top to bottom. Workers and leaders at all levels will be trained in party ideologies, policies, expectations of a Congress worker, grassroots messaging, election management, failure of present government, and countering propaganda,” Venugopal announced during a press conference.

Venugopal’s announcement comes hours after the party's top decision-making body, Congress Working Committee’s (CWC), met in-person on Saturday, for the first time since the pandemic started, to discuss key issues like upcoming assembly polls and organisational elections.

The grand old party has also “passed resolutions on the political situation, inflation and 'diabolical attack' on India's farmers” during the CWC meet, Venugopal told reporters.

Congress, which has not had a full-time president since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the party’s defeat in 2019 general elections, also decided to hold an election for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president between August 21 and September 20, 2022. AICC is in charge of holding regular elections to elect the CWC members.

Sonia Gandhi has been serving as the interim president since Rahul stepped down. At the CWC meet she reportedly urged party leaders to not speak to her through the media, insisting that she has always “appreciated frankness”. Gandhi also said that the elections for the post of AICC president would have been held by June 30 "but the second wave of Covid-19 overtook the country and this deadline was extended indefinitely by the CWC in its meeting held on May 10, 2021.”

Congress has been in turmoil in several states where it is in power, with the recent crisis being brought by the resignation of veteran leader Amarinder Singh, after he was asked to step down from the post of Punjab chief minister. The party has also witnessed high profile exits of leaders like Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, and Luizinho Faleiro in the last few months. The party has also performed rather poorly in assembly elections held in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry.

(with agency inputs)