Congress warns dissident leaders with expulsion of 9 party workers

Faced with an outbreak of dissidence within the party after the Cabinet expansion last week, the Congress, which, along with the Janata Dal (secular), governs the state, issued a warning to dissidents on Monday to toe the line or risk expulsion.

Addressing the press, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that nine party members from four assembly constituencies were expelled from the party for a period of six years for indiscipline.

While all those expelled were constituency level workers, Rao hinted that this was just the beginning. “We plan to ensure strict discipline and no matter who breaches the rules of the party, action will be taken.”

The expulsions come in the wake of senior leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was relieved of his portfolio in the expansion, and former minister Ramalinga Reddy, who was overlooked for a ministerial berth, openly expressing dissatisfaction against the state leadership.

On Monday, Jarkiholi, whose brother Satish was included in the Cabinet at his expense, said the media was to blame for his ouster and that he would decide on his future course of action soon. An audio clip of Jarkiholi stating that he would resign his membership of the assembly went viral on Sunday.

Addressing the press outside his official residence, Jarkiholi said: “I stand by what I have said in the audio but will reveal everything at an appropriate time”

Meanwhile, Ramalinga Reddy, who was the home minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, said he respected the party’s decision. “I have never lobbied for a ministerial berth. However, if I cannot be accommodated because the party wants to field fresh faces, I expect that yardstick to be applied to other senior leaders as well,” he said, in an apparent reference to revenue minister RV Deshpande, an octogenarian.

Gundu Rao said the party would meet with the leaders and try and address their grievances. “All these are senior leaders and they will not do anything that will hurt the party,” he said.

Over the past seven months, since the assembly election results in May, speculation has been rife that Jarkiholi could jump ship to the BJP.

N Ravikumar, state general secretary of the party, said the BJP has not made any attempt to destabilise the coalition government.

“If Ramesh Jarkiholi is willing to join us we will welcome him, but we will not approach him with an offer to join the party,” Ravikumar said.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 23:15 IST